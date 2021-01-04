Bone Cement and Glue Market Worth $1,322.6 Million – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report “Bone Cement and Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast“, the bone cement market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the market by type, application, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify micro-markets with respect to drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To strategically analyze market segments and sub-segments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Major Bone Glue Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries

Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

Growing Number of Road Traffic Accidents

Bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share.

On the basis of type, this market is classified into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement segment is expected to lead the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising incidence of osteoporosis and increasing number of arthroplasty procedures across the globe.

The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the market.

By application, the market is segmented into arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of knee, hip, and shoulder injuries.

The hospital segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the bone cement market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics/physician offices. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global bone cement and glue market in 2017. The heavy burden of orthopaedic medical conditions (which requires implants for their management) and increasing number of hospitals are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Region Covered in Bone Glue Market:

The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India. Factors such as rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and government support are driving the growth of the global market in this region.

The factors such as the high degree of consolidation, and complex regulatory framework for the approval of new products may restrain the market’s growth to a certain extent.

Leading Companies in Industry:

Key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have also expanded their presence geographically. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and they focus on continuous product innovations.