Pure Dental Spa Offers Porcelain Veneers

Bloomingdale, Illinois, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Pure Dental Spa is pleased to announce they offer porcelain veneers to help their patients achieve the beautiful smiles they deserve. These treatments cover imperfections in the teeth and create the straighter, whiter smile patients want.

The professional team at Pure Dental Spa takes great pride in providing their patients with the quality dental care they deserve. Porcelain veneers can correct a variety of problems, such as discoloration that doesn’t improve with teeth whitening, small gaps, misshapen teeth, chips, cracks and more. The dental team first evaluates the patient’s oral health and determines if veneers will correct their issues. Once they determine the patient is a candidate, they will take one appointment to prepare the teeth and take molds for the veneers. At the second appointment, they secure the veneers in place to give patients the smile they deserve.

Pure Dental Spa offers two types of veneers, traditional porcelain veneers and Lumineers. Lumineers are a thinner option that helps patients with minimal problems improve the look of their teeth. For those who need to correct more significant imperfections, traditional porcelain veneers are typically the preferred choice.

Anyone interested in learning about porcelain veneers and whether it’s the right treatment for them can find out more by visiting the Pure Dental Spa website or by calling 1-630-426-6001.

About Pure Dental Spa: Pure Dental Spa is a full-service dental office with two locations in Chicago and Bloomingdale, IL. They provide spa-style dental treatments to ensure their patients have the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve. They even provide specialized services for those who may feel anxious to visit the dentist.

