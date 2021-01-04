Pure Dental Spa Offers Porcelain Veneers

Posted on 2021-01-04 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Bloomingdale, Illinois, 2021-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Pure Dental Spa is pleased to announce they offer porcelain veneers to help their patients achieve the beautiful smiles they deserve. These treatments cover imperfections in the teeth and create the straighter, whiter smile patients want.

The professional team at Pure Dental Spa takes great pride in providing their patients with the quality dental care they deserve. Porcelain veneers can correct a variety of problems, such as discoloration that doesn’t improve with teeth whitening, small gaps, misshapen teeth, chips, cracks and more. The dental team first evaluates the patient’s oral health and determines if veneers will correct their issues. Once they determine the patient is a candidate, they will take one appointment to prepare the teeth and take molds for the veneers. At the second appointment, they secure the veneers in place to give patients the smile they deserve.

Pure Dental Spa offers two types of veneers, traditional porcelain veneers and Lumineers. Lumineers are a thinner option that helps patients with minimal problems improve the look of their teeth. For those who need to correct more significant imperfections, traditional porcelain veneers are typically the preferred choice.

Anyone interested in learning about porcelain veneers and whether it’s the right treatment for them can find out more by visiting the Pure Dental Spa website or by calling 1-630-426-6001.

About Pure Dental Spa: Pure Dental Spa is a full-service dental office with two locations in Chicago and Bloomingdale, IL. They provide spa-style dental treatments to ensure their patients have the healthy, beautiful smile they deserve. They even provide specialized services for those who may feel anxious to visit the dentist.

Company: Pure Dental Spa
Address: 107 W. Lake Street
City: Bloomingdale
State: IL
Zip code: 60108
Telephone number: 1-630-426-6001
Fax number: 1-630-307-3134
Email address: info@puredentalspa.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!