EloQ Communications among top 10 ‘social media’ and ‘content’ agencies by TDA

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2021-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, a PR and marketing agency from Vietnam, has been recognized as one of the best agencies in 2020 in two categories, social media and content marketing, by Top Digital Agency (TDA).

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, shared: “It is the second consecutive year that TDA awarded EloQ, and we appreciate the acknowledgment. The endorsement recognizes our tremendous efforts in leveraging our digital marketing services. It also motivates our staff to try their best to help brands leverage their positions and credibility among consumers in Vietnam.”

As one of the biggest platforms for digital agencies globally, TDA holds its awards program to celebrate agencies of all shapes and sizes coming from many regions and countries. To be a contender, the agencies must have a portfolio of outstanding work, verified by their clients. The award relies on client feedback, which makes it especially meaningful for the winners.

“We are proud to celebrate leading agencies across the world – and proud to showcase them on TDA. The winners are truly the best at what they do, which, in a highly competitive and fast-paced industry, is something to really shout about,” remarked Goran Deak, TDA’s CEO.

Social media and content, the two awarded sectors, are among the digital marketing services that EloQ Communications offers. In-house experts from EloQ are confident in assisting brands in achieving their objectives through a combination of digital tools, including digital ads, GDN, SEO, SEM, social monitoring, etc. The agency also developed a series of professional blogs on digital marketing to provide professional advice on the popular subject.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About TDA

TDA is the first global marketplace for companies and digital agencies in the world. We function like an online dating site for companies and digital agencies and help them connect in 3 simple steps: (i) Companies leave project requests on the site; (ii) Agencies see the projects and pitch to the company; (iii) Companies then decide whether or not to contact the agencies for further discussions. Through this process, TDA makes it possible for any company and any digital agency to meet no matter where they are in the world without leaving their office.