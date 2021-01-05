Demand for Glycinates is Increasing Significantly due to Growing Demand for Nutritive Food Products

The glycinates market is estimated to be valued at 927.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,234.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. The global demand for glycinates is increasing significantly due to the growing demand for nutritive food products. The market is further driven by factors such as increasing deficiency of minerals among the population, especially in developing countries such as Brazil, growing demand for chelated minerals in food additives, and growing restrictions on the use of antibiotics in livestock feed.

On the basis of type, the global market was led by the magnesium glycinates segment in 2016. Magnesium plays a vital role in the body’s detoxification processes, as magnesium glycinate increases bio-absorbability and has a significant application in dietary supplements.

The glycinates market, on the basis of form, is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment is estimated to account for the larger market share; this can be attributed to several benefits associated with this form, including lower costs, along with the convenience of usage in a wide range of applications such as food, feed, pharmaceutical, and personal care.

The major restraining factor for the growth of the glycinates market is the high R&D costs associated with the new product development of chelated mineral glycinates.

Companies such as BASF (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Clariant (Switzerland), and Albion Laboratories (US) collectively account for a share of more than half of the glycinates market. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and Asia Pacific. They also have manufacturing facilities across these regions and a strong distribution network.

