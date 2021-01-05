Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Comprehensive Research Study Report By 2027

Felton, California , USA, Jan 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global aluminum curtain wall market size is anticipated to touch USD 65.7 billion by 2027, expanding with over 9% CAGR. Growing focus on exterior wall protection coupled with increasing construction of the residential and commercial building is driving the product demand. In addition, rising demand for the energy-efficient wall is further bolstering market growth.

Governments across the globe are emphasizing on the construction of the green building, which in turn, is proliferating the product demand. For example, the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is aiming to improve the energy performance of the old and new building in consideration of outdoor and indoor climate conditions.

Impact of COVID-19

The construction industry has been severely affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has caused disruption in the supply chain. In addition, labor shortage has resulted in the delay in various ongoing projects. However, the impact of COVID-19 on aluminum curtain wall market would be for the short to mid-term. With increasing government focus on developing energy-efficient solution coupled with financial support is estimated to drive the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers can focus on the development of cost-effective materials to cater to increasing demand from emerging nations.

Increasing awareness about the deterioration of the environment has led to a rise in demand for environmentally friendly buildings in the past few years. In addition, increasing disposable income and rising urbanization in emerging countries are attributing to the market growth for aluminum curtain wall.

Asia Pacific held a considerable share in the market in 2019. Further, the region is anticipated to witness over 11% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand from countries such as India, Japan and China is driving the regional market growth. These countries are witnessing an increase in the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

Based on type, the unitized category held a major share in the market owing to benefits such as energy efficiency, less installation time and water infiltration features.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness more than 11% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market: Key Players

EFCO Corporation, Kawneer Company, GUTMANN AG and Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.

