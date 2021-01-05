Operating Room Equipment Market Business Driving Factors, Key Companies & Current Trends Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Operating Room Equipment Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global operating room equipment market size was valued at USD 26.24 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 48.50 billion by 2025, at CAGR of 7.2%. Growing demand for improved medical facilities coupled with transition from conventional to state-of-the-art operation theaters is anticipated to escalate the operating room equipment market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Getinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

GE Healthcare

Hill Rom (Trumpf Medical)

STERIS plc

Skytron

Growth Drivers:

Technological transformations, infrastructural development and high investments in the medical devices by hospital and healthcare centers are expected to spur the medical equipment demand over the forecast period. Development of hybrid operating rooms has prompted the installation of multi-purpose equipment, enabling automated results coupled with high operational efficiency, providing ample space for the introduction of high end equipment.

High occurrence of medical disorders among geriatric population along with the prevalence life threatening diseases is anticipated to fuel advanced operating equipment demand. Availability of advanced surgical tools and high prevalence of chronic disorders or diseases is also anticipated to escalate product demand over the forecast period. Key challenge faced by the industry includes the high cost associated, which is expected to hamper introduction of these devices in hospitals. Lack of knowledge and skilled manpower required to handle complex devices is also expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Rise in number of high-end operating rooms accompanying advanced equipment along with increasing number of ASC (Ambulatory Surgical Center) is anticipated to substantially drive the level of innovation among manufacturers instigating them to provide latest technologies.

Product Outlook:

Anesthesia Devices

Endoscopes

Operating Room Tables

Operating Room Lights

Electrosurgical Devices

Surgical Imaging Devices

Patient Monitors

Integration of non-surgical and surgical equipment in the hybrid operating rooms including patient monitoring, diagnostics and radiology among others coupled with imaging techniques such as MRI scanners, CT scanners and C- arm provides better ease and flexibility to the specialist to perform the task. Installation of hybrid operation rooms largely reduces the hustle of transferring a patient from the operation theater to the scanning center. This greatly automates the work efficiencies and results in better patient care, thereby adding to the business value.

Regional Outlook:

Europe and North America are expected to emerge as the largest markets due to existence of well-established medical sector with the presence of technologically advanced medical systems. The regions are expected to witness significant growth due to the upgradation of technology with advanced automated systems and rise in number of hospitals. Evolving medical industry in the Asia Pacific region including India, Thailand, Malaysia and South Korea due to rise in population encourages the medical sector to install high-end medical facilities and technologies at low costs.

