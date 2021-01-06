Durian Fruit Market Outlook and Consumption Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global durian fruit market size is projected to touch USD 28.6 billion by 2025 and registering a 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increasing demand for cross-cultural cuisine along with the expansion of the tourism industry. In addition, rising awareness related to health benefits of durian fruit among consumers is expected to spur product demand. This fruit helps to control sugar level and reduce the risk of cancer due to having an anti-oxidant, antidepressant and anti-aging properties.

Among products, the frozen pulp & paste dominated the market and held the largest market share of over 70.0%, in 2018. Only a few countries such as Thailand and Malaysia produce durian fruits and these countries export this pulp in frozen form worldwide, thereby this segment has gained the largest market share. The frozen pulp is very easy to consume instead of whole fruit which is again expected to augment segment growth. In addition, this product is used in several food products such as yogurt, pizza and ice cream due to increasing consumer willingness to experience exotic flavor.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-durian-fruit-market/request-sample

Impact of COVID-19

The industry has observed a significant impact due to COVID-19 outbreak. The world’s largest experts such as Malaysia and Thailand experienced slow growth due to supply chain disruptions and labor shortage. However, in China, the demand for thorny fruit has increased instead of country’s strict lockdowns.

Ministry of Commerce in Thailand stated that the country has exported around USD 567 million durian fruits to China from January to April 2020 and Thailand has exported around USD 788 million across the globe. Hence, in spite of lockdowns and pandemic situation, the demand for durian fruit is expected to rise in China and other countries.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of more than 96.0%, in 2018. Malaysia and Thailand are two major durian fruit producing countries across the globe. In terms of consumption China, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand are the key consumers.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for the largest durian fruit market share of over 45.0%, in 2018 and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. However, the online sales channel is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 9.0% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing influence of the internet and online websites are affecting the purchasing decisions of buyers due to the availability of discounts, offers and hassle-free product delivery.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The product, frozen pulp and paste category accounted for largest market share of over 70.0%, in 2018.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest market share of 45.0% in terms of revenue, in 2018.The online cannel projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

The demand in Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach 2.6 million by 2025. Malaysia has generated a revenue of more than 4.0 billion, in 2018.

Global Durian Fruit Market: Key Players

TRL (South East Asia) SdnBhd, Agri Foods Public Company Limited, Thai Interfresh Co., Ltd.Top Fruits SdnBhd, Sunshine International Co., Ltd., Grand World International Co., Ltd., Hernan Corporation, Chainoi Food Company Limited, and Charoen Pokphand Group.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com