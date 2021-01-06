Plating on Plastics (POP) Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2020-2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Plating on Plastics (POP) Market is estimated to touch US$ 777.27 million by the completion of 2025. The Plating on Plastics industry was appreciated at US$ 411.6 million in the year 2016 and is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 7.3% for the duration of the prediction. Growing necessity for the lightweight metal that plays an important role in the electronics and automobile manufacturing is estimated to be a motivating issue in the market. Furthermore, increasing alertness of customers in the direction of the ecological benefits for example decrease in CO2 releases combined with performance effectiveness presented by lightweight commercial automobiles is estimated to boost the demand above the prediction period.

The Plating on Plastics market on the source of Type of Application could span Electronics, Building & Construction, Utilities, Automobile, and Others. The automobile manufacturing units in North America and Europe implement covering of nickel and chromium on plastic resins at a marketable stage. Possessions, for example, lesser price, decrease in weight and artistic projects permitted vast uses through the automobile manufacturing. It is extensively utilized in window decorations, inner trim, mirror coverings, supplementary spotlights, radiator gratings, name emblems, forward facing, and tail lamps. The additional important subdivision of usage is Electronics. Copper is the maximum commonly favored metal in electronics manufacturing. Ornamental uses of nickel and nickel/chromium covering utilized to increase the artistic look of plastic decorations on switches, knobs, mobile phones, and computers in electronic merchandises.

Plating Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Chrome

Nickel

Others

Plastic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

ABS

ABS/PC

PEI

PBT

LCP

PEEK

PP

Nylon/Polyamide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Utilities

Electronics

Others

Some of the important companies operating in the field on international basis are Cyber shield Inc., Galva Deco parts Pvt. Ltd., Dow Chemicals, Atotech, Xin point, Chromal, Trenton, Sarrel Group, Applegate, BEP Surface Technology, Bolta Werke, Thanh Luan and Helco Metal.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

