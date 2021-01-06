Healthcare Cyber Security Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2022

Felton, California , USA, Jan 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Healthcare Cyber Security Market is expected to cross USD 10.85 Million by 2022. Cybersecurity in healthcare is a mammoth task and for a large multispecialty, hospital with running practices and healthcare challenges today seem as a highly complex nature. The severity of the problem is the fact that every aspect of the challenge calls for accumulation of personal data, but no matter the size of cyber security in healthcare, attacks come as a surprise.

The healthcare cyber security market is driven by rise in precautionary measures against cyberattacks and cyber warfare. In addition, technological enhancements and increase in counterfeit accounts operating on a large scale are expected to contribute to the market growth in the near future. However, lack of spending on healthcare organizations and low awareness about potential cyber security levels is likely to hinder the market growth in the near future.

The healthcare cyber security is inclusive of segmentation by solution as identity and access management, risk and compliance management, security information, event management, intrusion detection system, antivirus, data encryption software and antivirus. Identity and access management accounts for a significant share in the market growth. End-user segmentation for healthcare cyber security market includes health insurance companies, pharmaceuticals & chemical industries and hospitals.

Healthcare Cyber Security Type of Threat Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Malware

DDoS

Advanced Persistent Threats (APT)

Spyware

Lost or Stolen Devices

Others

The key players in the healthcare cyber security market include IBM, McAfee, Symantec, Fireye, Trend Micro Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumma and Kaspersky.

Geographical segmentation for healthcare cyber security market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market accounts for a significant market share in the global scenario owing to enhanced technology, infrastructure, patient availability and rise in cyber security applications.

Asia-Pacific market accounts for a greater market share in the forecast period due to rise in cyber security applications, development of regulatory framework and rise in use of healthcare devices.

