Asia Pacific will Remain the largest Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market: Fact.MR

The global aluminium potassium sulphate market is expected to exhibit a steady rise over the forecast period (2020-2030). The Covid-19 outbreak impacted several sectors however a huge loss hasn’t been stated in the global market owing to its usage in agriculture and pharmaceutical companies. The market is likely to bounce back to pre-crisis sales with an estimate of steady growth further.

“Growing application of aluminium sulphate in cosmetics industry as skincare products, cleansing products, face powders, moisturizers, and many more is augmenting the market growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

The powder form segment is likely to remain lucrative over the assessment period.

The water purification end use segment will foresee a fivefold growth in the global market.

Currently Asia Pacific accounts for the leading position in the global market due to high demand foreseen in China and India along with favorable government policies in the regions.

Drivers

Extensive usage of industrial application is boosting overall market growth.

Broadly utilized for water purification and its aptitude to function as a mordant for the lasting bond of dye to fabrics along with fibers makes it relevant in the paper & chemical sector.

Employed as fertiliser since it assists to augment the potassium content in the soil is boost market growth.

Constraints

Execution of stringent emission control norms in the market will be impeding market growth.

Threat of environmental hazards is projected to limit the market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

On the onset of crisis the aluminium potassium sulphate market faced a limited growth pace owing to the slowdown of production activities of key end-use industries. Restrictions on transport imposed by governments had a key role in limiting the market growth amid the initial phases of the outbreak. Players are now adopting new strategies amid the crisis without compromising security of employees and social distancing norms, the market will recover over the assessment period. Fact.MR projects the major aid will come from the water purification sector of densely populated emerging economies.

Competition Landscape

Key leaders operating in the global market are Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Holland Company, Inc., Baslini SpA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, along with Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical Co. Ltd. The market is highly competitive and manufacturers are investing in research & development to expand consumer base from end use sectors.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights into the aluminium potassium sulphate market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of end use industry (pharmaceutical, agriculture, food and beverage, personal care, textile, paper, chemical and others), application (food additive, astringent, mordant, hardening agent and others), source (natural and commercial), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

