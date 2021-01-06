Food Blenders & Mixers Market: Getting Back To Growth

Chicago, 2021-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The food blenders & mixers market is estimated at USD 7.2billion in 2020, and is projected to reach a value of USD 9.5billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, mode of operation, technology and region. The type of blenders & mixers include high shear mixer, shaft mixer, ribbon blender, double cone blender, planetary mixer, screw mixer & blender and other types. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bakery products, dairy products, beverages, meat, poultry, fish & seafood, confectioneries and other applications. The market has been segmented on the basis of mode of operation into automatic and semi-automatic. On the basis of technology market is segmented into batch and continuous. On the basis of key regions, the blenders & mixers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The blenders & mixers market is driven by factors such as changing consumer expectations which has propelled the food processing industry along with advances in technology. Also, emerging trends relating to automation and robotics are projected to the bolster the growth of this market in the coming years.

A high shear mixer helps food & beverage processors in dispersing or transporting one phase or an ingredient in the solid, liquid, or gaseous forms into the liquid form, through which it normally turns immiscible. Also, high shear mixers help processors accomplish multiple objectives, including homogenization, emulsification, powder wet-out, and deagglomeration. High shear mixers and ultra-high shear mixers are used in the food & beverage industry widely for the preparation of syrup solutions, beverage emulsions, oil-in-water emulsion food products, sauces & ketchups, syrups, mayonnaise, dressings, pastes, condiments, dressings, juice concentrates, fortified milk, sweeteners, flavor emulsions, and dispersions. They are also utilized to puree solid ingredients in the preparation of different products. These mixers are available in batch and inline configurations. In certain cases, ultra-high shear mixers replace high-pressure homogenizers and colloid mills for mixing.

Based on application, the bakery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. There are different types of bakery products: bread, muffins, batters for R.T.E products, snacks, pizza bases, pastries, doughnuts, scones, and cookies. These are prepared by blending powders, flours, and other ingredients into one. Thus, blending & mixing is a compulsory step to produce bakery products due to which it is having a highest growth rate.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for blenders & mixers from 2020 to 2025. The rise in income and purchasing power, rapid industrialization and rising food& beverage industry, provides promising prospects for growth in the region’s food & beverage sectors.The region is attracting investors for setting up production facilities due to liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector, the ease of availability of raw materials, skilled labor, land, and equipment at a lower cost. Also, the market for blenders & mixers in the region is relatively not as mature as the market in the European region, which further propels the growth prospects for the Asia Pacific region.