Biofungicides Market Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2025

Chicago, 2021-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The biofungicides market is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1%, to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2025. The biofungicides market is projected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for chemical residue-free and environment-friendly products. Stringent government regulations and a significant shift toward sustainable agricultural practices are factors that are projected to decrease the use of chemical-based crop protection products. Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=8734417

Key Market Players: Key players in the biofungicides market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Novozymes (Denmark), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Isagro S.P.A (Italy), T. Stanes & Company Limited (India), BioWorks (US), The Stockton Group (Israel), Valent Biosciences (US), Agri Life (India). Certis U.S.A (US), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), Rizobacter (Argentina), Vegalab S.A (US), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), and Biolchim (Italy). Market Dynamics Drivers



· Regulatory Pressures And Harmful Effects Associated With The Use Of Synthetic Plant Protectants

· Growing Emphasis On Integrated Pest Management Solutions

· Growing Preference For Organic Products To Encourage The Adoption Of Biological Products

Restraints



· Technological Limitations For The Use Of Biological Products

· Need For Frequent Reapplications Of Biofungicides As Compared To Its Chemical Counterparts

Opportunities



· Advancements In Microbial Research Undertaken By Key Players Across Regions

· Plant Pathogens Developing Resistance To Chemical Fungicides

Challenges



· Preference For Chemical Fungicides Among Farmers In Developing Countries

· Introduction Of New Biofungicides In The Market