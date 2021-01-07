Northern VA Wholesale Lumber Supplier Lists Uses Of Fire Retardant Plywood

Springfield, Virginia, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Curtis Lumber & Plywood, a Northern VA wholesale lumber supplier, recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining the recommended uses for fire retardant plywood. The new article can be found on the company’s website. The information is guided by the expert lumber and plywood suppliers at Curtis who understand how to pair any project with the exact materials that fit any client’s needs. They hope this new article will help builders and contractors understand the value of fire-retardant plywood and when is the best time to use it.

Curtis Lumber & Plywood offer valuable information for builders and contractors who want to learn more about fire-retardant plywood and the type of projects it is best suited for. In the article, they explain how this type of wood is best suited for decks/balconies, the exterior of homes, interior projects, home workshops, sheds, and more. They highlight the importance of the wood being fire-retardant and why it is important to ensure the safety of occupants.

While this new article focuses on fire-retardant plywood, Curtis Lumber & Plywood’s website offers readers information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Curtis Lumber & Plywood offers treated lumber products that include CCA, copper azole, Exterior Fire-X™, Micro-Guard®, Pyro-Guard® and more. They also offer specific types of plywood that include ACX, marine-grade, MDO and southern Yellow pine, among others. They take pride in helping clients find the highest quality materials for their upcoming projects while guiding them every step of the way.

With the addition of this new article, Curtis Lumber hopes that clients will have a better understanding of fire-retardant plywood and the many different types of projects where it can be used. For more information, contact Curtis Lumber and Plywood today at 703-972-1947 or visit their website at https://www.clp-inc.com/. Their headquarters are located at 7351 Highland St. in Springfield, VA 22150.

###