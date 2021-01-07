Labs.Dental Inc. Announces The Return Of Kevin Arakelyan To Run Its Four Dental Laboratories

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Labs.Dental Inc., has announced that dental-industry veteran, Kevin Arakelyan, has returned, this time as its President, to run their four dental laboratories – da Vinci Dental Studios, Essentials Dental Lab, The Winter Laboratory, and NuLife Long Island Dental Laboratory.

Kevin Arakelyan, who co-founded da Vinci’s original engineering department and has two decades of experience in the industry, is a growth-focused operations leader steering change, process improvements, and cross-functional teams in the dental and healthcare field. Mr. Arakelyan specializes in research and development, operations management, strategic planning, sales, and marketing, and he is also adept at building positive relationships, crafting action plans, and improving the workforce to drive revenue and organizational growth.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to provide dentists with the same dedication to excellence that was present when I was last with da Vinci (2000-2007), while making available quality restorations and prosthetics that are more affordable for many patients and help practices manage costs in this new era for dentistry,” said Arakelyan.

He noted that all four laboratories will continue to work closely together, and that the savings to dentists derived from doing so will come from Labs.Dental’s buying power, which will enable all four laboratories to provide affordable, high quality fixed restorations and removable prosthetics all proudly made in the USA.

“Advances in our cutting-edge technology now enables us to produce monolithic dental restorations that meet the needs of many patients, but that do not always require layering by hand to produce esthetic results,” Arakelyan explained. “We can also help dentists achieve additional labor savings by increasing productivity and quality by using the latest 3D printers, 5-axis milling units, 3D scanners and chairside IOS scanners, mixed with our master artisan technicians’ touch, to take our dental labs to the next level of excellence.”

All four of Labs.Dental’s laboratories will continue to serve the entire spectrum of practices, from those which prefer the traditional diagnostic wax-up process, to those which are fully digital. Utilizing Mr. Arakelyan’s past dental background as a product and technological professional, they will also provide courses in California and New York, not only on lab-related technical and restorative issues, but dental professional education with CE credits, marketing, and achieving excellence in every area of dentistry.

For more information visit https://www.labs.dental or call (800) 547-2542 and ask for Mr. Arakelyan.

About Labs.Dental Inc.

Labs.Dental was founded with a vision to build a uniquely differentiated, full-service laboratory platform that blends the artistic with advanced technology across all its product and service offerings. Operating out of West Hills, CA and Long Island, NY, its world-class family of brands include da Vinci Dental Studios, Essentials Dental Lab, The Winter Laboratory, and NuLife Long Island Dental Laboratory. Each lab is focused on providing a wide range of superior restorative dentistry options, for both digital and physical cases, at unique and specific price points, as well as helping dentists in growing their practices.