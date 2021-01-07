With Acquisition of Yantriks, Blue Yonder to Expand India Team to Support Indian e-Commerce Customers’ Shopping Experience

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Blue Yonder, the world’s leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, today announced it is expanding its team in India driven by its recent acquisition of Yantriks, an India-based SaaS provider of commerce and fulfillment microservices. Nearly 200 Yantriks associates have joined Blue Yonder in India, adding to its already strong 5,500+ associate base globally .

This acquisition supports the unstoppable growth in e-commerce this year, by combining real-time transactional systems with supply chain planning, forecasting and fulfillment solutions to power modern commerce. Blue Yonder now enables companies to integrate all their supply chain assets to deliver a differentiated customer experience right at the beginning of the shopping process.

Blue Yonder’s expansion locally comes in time when e-commerce is expected to surpass its growth trajectory in India than before-the COVID-19 pandemic began. By enabling Indian businesses to scale up during a pandemic, when job loss had been a critical challenge across sectors, Blue Yonder aims to add momentum and growth to the industry and the economy.

As online sales witness huge boost and e-commerce retailers gear up for holiday sales events, retailers require solutions designed with their needs in mind. With its deep experience in big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud, and open source technologies, Blue Yonder aims to enable e-commerce businesses to deliver peak performance and fulfill their customer experiences using their latest cutting-edge technology stacks.

Speaking on the occasion, Umesh Gaur, Managing Director, Blue Yonder, said, ”By adding the Yantriks team and expertise to Blue Yonder, we can add more meaningful services and attend to the specific needs of our expanding clientele. E-commerce is expected to see incredible growth in the next 3-4 years. We’re now well-positioned , to provide purposeful supply chain management solutions to the industry with expanded capabilities for retailers, consumer products, and e-commerce companies in the Indian market and globally.”

In his comments, Balaji Natarajan, GVP Product Development, Yantriks said, “With our deep expertise in performance engineering, along with maintaining and enhancing commerce, order management, and fulfillment capabilities, we continue to help our clients by maximizing value in their investments and run at peak performance. We provide extensive domain experience in inventory and order management, promising, and fulfillment with expert knowledge of digital commerce to assess your current technology landscape and performance, identify gaps, and surface opportunities.”

The expanded team will join Blue Yonder to work on the Luminate Commerce solutions portfolio which addresses end-to-end commerce experience including inventory, space, pricing, workforce and store operations. Right from click-to-collect, Luminate Commerce delivers real-time visibility and actionable insights to source, promise, and fulfill orders while being able to deliver a differentiated shopping experience to end consumers. The team will be part of the omni-channel fulfillment experience offering which means delivering the right product, at the right price and time, to the customers’ channel of choice with the ability to orchestrate the pick, pack and ship process and fulfill customer orders from a store, micro-fulfillment center, dark store, or distribution center.

With India’s e-commerce industry expecting to reach $99 billion by 2024, growing at a 27% CAGR over 2019-24 (Source: Goldman Sachs Report), Blue Yonder believes providing reimagined, personalized consumer experiences that can predict accurate customer order status, pickup/drop off availability, “click-to-get” e-commerce with inventory availability and fulfillment capabilities, prescriptive workflows, and integration to a network of last-mile providers will prove to be the biggest game-changer offerings for the industry.

