Get Complete Mobility after Car Accident with Maya Physical Therapy

Posted on 2021-01-07 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT
Maya Physical Therapy

Street: 5745 S. University Dr,
City: Davie
State: Florida
Zip Code: 33328
Country: USA
Telephone: (954) 252-9619
Email:  mayapt5745@gmail.com
Websitehttp://mayaphysicaltherapy.com/

Davie, FL, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ — Maya Physical Therapy is here to help you recover from pain and mobility issues after a car crash. If you have been in a car accident, then it can cause some severe injuries that will need immediate medical attention and perhaps surgery. Or you might suffer from some concealed injuries which might start showing effects much later. In any case, Physical therapy can prove to be really helpful for you.

We got to talk to Mr. Patrick Brewer who has recently got recovered from his pain due to a past car accident. While sharing his experience, he said, “I was suffering from whiplash injuries due to a car accident some time back which created mobility issues for my neck and back. That is why I went to Maya Physical Therapy. I can vouch for the fact that they are the best place for car accident physical therapy Davie. I am now completely recovered and fully active again.”

Why Maya Physical Therapy

Maya Physical Therapy is one of the most renowned centers of physical therapy in Florida where you can get the perfect therapy for your pain, discomfort, and mobility issues. They fuse western medicine and eastern healing philosophy that eventually offers the patients better care and faster recovery. When you are coming here, you will get,

  • Expert guided therapy that will treat your pain
  • Customize plans for every patient
  • Regular therapy for pain management
  • Faster recovery and complete motion
  • 100% satisfaction

Come to Maya Physical Therapy for advanced physical therapyDavie today. For more details, visit http://mayaphysicaltherapy.com/ or call at (954) 252 9619 now.

About Maya Physical Therapy

Maya Physical Therapy is a Davie-based center offering non-invasive physical therapy for pain management and treating injuries caused by a car crash, sports, and many other reasons. They aim to relieve you from pain while restoring complete mobility. For more details, visit http://mayaphysicaltherapy.com/ or call at (954) 252 9619 now.

###

