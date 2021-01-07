Cell Dissociation Market worth $440.5 Million – Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Collagenase, Trypsin, DNase, Elastase) Non-enzymatic), Type (Tissue Dissociation), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Cell Dissociation Market is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million, at a CAGR of 12.8%

Growth Drivers in Depth:

Increasing R&D Activities in Biopharmaceutical Companies

Favorable Funding Scenario for Cancer Research

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Latest Trends in Tissue Dissociation Market:

Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products

Acceptance of Enzyme-Free Dissociation Products Over Enzymatic Dissociation Products

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97548003

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By product, the market segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. The enzymatic dissociation products segment estimated to account for the largest market of the global cell dissociation market in 2018.

The end user segment includes pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate and largest market share during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products and instruments by these end users.

The tissue segment includes connective tissue, epithelial tissue, and other tissue. Among all, the connective tissue accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. This is primarily attributed to the increasing research on cancer.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97548003

The global cell dissociation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period, however, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on Japan, China, and India. Factors such as the increasing R&D investments and government funding for chronic disease research are driving the market in the region.

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have broad product portfolios with comprehensive features. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and a focus on continuous product innovation. Key industry players are focusing on the expansions of their presence to maintain and enhance their position in the cell dissociation market.