Ceramics Market Share, Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global ceramics market size is anticipated to reach USD 407.72 billion by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast duration. Development in 3D printing technology and increasing demand for ceramics in the dental implant are driving the market growth.

Increasing the use of 3D printing technology in the dental industry has triggered the market growth for zirconium and alumina. Owing to superior structural property, alumina is projected to dominate the market over the forecast duration.

Materials such as clay, kaolin, sand and soda ash are used in traditional ceramics. Energy and raw materials are the two major components of the cost structure in manufacturing of ceramics. Raw materials account for 22% of followed by the energy that accounts for 21% of the cost structure. Additionally, labor accounts for 16% while overhead accounts for 13% of the cost structure. Other costs such as distribution, depreciation and transport together account for 28%.

However, increasing focus on limiting CO2 emission and reducing energy usage have resulted in market players emphasizing on sustainable energy. Additionally, procurement of cheap fuel in the volatile market is becoming paramount. Smaller companies are looking for alternate fuel for ceramics manufacturing.

The traditional product segment accounted for 59.6% of the market share in 2018. Rising demand for manufacturing of bricks, sanitary ware and tiles are attributing to the growth of this segment.

Advanced product category is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast duration.

Based on revenue, the tiles application segment is anticipated to be the leading market share from 2019 to 2025.

Asia Pacific occupied 39.6% of the market share in 2018 owing to increasing demand from India and China.

North America is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Global Ceramics Market: Key Players

Carbo Ceramics, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, 3M, Imerys Ceramics, AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd, Kyocera Corporation and Corning.

