Signals Intelligence Market – The New Ways to Win in Emerging Markets Forecast to 2020-2025

The global SIGINT market size is projected to grow from USD 14.0 billion in 2020 to USD 17.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the SIGINT market are the increasing terrorism, growing defense budget of major countries across the globe, and modernization or replacement of an aging defense system.

By type, the COMINT segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

COMINT is the subset of SIGINT that facilitates militaries with real-time decision-making and offers a strategic advantage on the battlefield. COMINT is the gathering of data that involves messages or voice information from the enemy’s communication system. It helps in detecting, intercepting, direction-finding, and analyzing the transmissions of opponents. This provides the operator with the ability to detect and analyze unusual patterns, signals, and movements of enemy forces.

Based on application, the cyber segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Cyber threat intelligence is the information that the defense sector uses to understand the potential threat. Attackers such as hacktivists, script-kiddies, cyber terrorists, cybercriminals, and targeted intrusion target business operations and IT systems, so it is very important to have a level of knowledge of such threats. In order to provide effective protection from cyber-attacks, intelligence provides means to collect, analyze, and sort all of the cyber-attack data related to the attacker and attack procedures used.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America has the presence of several prominent market players delivering SIGINT solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the growth of the SIGINT market. The US government has taken initiatives to implement advanced SIGINT systems for naval, land, and air forces. There are various well-established and prominent SIGINT manufacturers in this region, including Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), General Dynamics (US), Mercury Systems (US), L3Harris (US), and Raytheon (US)..

Market Players

Major vendors covered in the SIGINT market report include BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Thales (France), Raytheon (US), Elbit Systems (israel), General Dynamics (US), Saab (Sweden), HENSOLDT (Germany), Indra (Spain), Mercury Systems (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Rolta India (India), Rolta India (Germany), Systematic (Denmark), L3Harris (US), Cobham (UK), and Leonardo (Italy).

