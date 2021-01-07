Laminated Labels Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

Global Laminated Labels Market is expected to reach USD 106.92 billion by 2024 owing to the growing demand for packaged ready-to-go food and beverages and increasing requirement for labeling in pharmaceutical sector. Laminated labels come with a protective layer that increases their life expectancy by holding up in adverse conditions like chemicals, moisture, solvent, etc. Laminated labels provide ultimate durability and longevity when high friction and weather exposure are major concerns. The laminated labels are resistant to extreme temperatures and ultraviolet radiations and adeptly withstand harsh conditions that would otherwise cause physical damage to non-laminated items.

Increase in demand for consumer product, increasing logistics and growth in manufacturing activities are the major drivers for the growth of laminated labels market. In addition, several industrial applications has encouraged laminated labels market since the labels ensure that the traces remain for long time and remain readable.

Global Laminated Labels Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • Laminate
  • Facestock
  • Adhesive
  • Release Liner

Global Laminated Labels Laminate Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • Polyester
  • Polypropylene
  • UV Sunscreen Polyester
  • UL Approved Laminates
  • Other

Global Laminated Labels Form Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • Reels
  • Sheets

Global Laminated Labels Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • Food & Beverages
  • Consumer Durables
  • Home & Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Retail Labels
  • Others

The key players in laminated labels market comprise CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, 3M Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Flexcon Company, Inc., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stickythings Limited, and Torraspapel Adestor.

Global Laminated Labels Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Mexico
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South Africa

