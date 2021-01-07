Laminated Labels Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Laminated Labels Market is expected to reach USD 106.92 billion by 2024 owing to the growing demand for packaged ready-to-go food and beverages and increasing requirement for labeling in pharmaceutical sector. Laminated labels come with a protective layer that increases their life expectancy by holding up in adverse conditions like chemicals, moisture, solvent, etc. Laminated labels provide ultimate durability and longevity when high friction and weather exposure are major concerns. The laminated labels are resistant to extreme temperatures and ultraviolet radiations and adeptly withstand harsh conditions that would otherwise cause physical damage to non-laminated items.

Increase in demand for consumer product, increasing logistics and growth in manufacturing activities are the major drivers for the growth of laminated labels market. In addition, several industrial applications has encouraged laminated labels market since the labels ensure that the traces remain for long time and remain readable.

Access Laminated Labels Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/laminated-labels-market

Global Laminated Labels Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Laminate

Facestock

Adhesive

Release Liner

Global Laminated Labels Laminate Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Polyester

Polypropylene

UV Sunscreen Polyester

UL Approved Laminates

Other

Global Laminated Labels Form Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Reels

Sheets

Global Laminated Labels Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Retail Labels

Others

The key players in laminated labels market comprise CCL Industries Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, 3M Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Flexcon Company, Inc., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stickythings Limited, and Torraspapel Adestor.

Request a Sample Copy of Laminated Labels Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/laminated-labels-market/request-sample

Global Laminated Labels Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com