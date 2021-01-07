Pneumatic Tire Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2022

Felton, California , USA, Jan 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Pneumatic Tire Market is expected to reach USD 334.5 billion by 2022. A pneumatic tire is also termed as air-filled tire, which is made of an airtight inner core filled with pressurized air. It may absorb the unevenness of terrain from impacts and cushion the load. The Pneumatic Tire Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Changing lifestyle, rapid economic growth, growth in high spending by customers, government initiative, and enhancing road infrastructure are documented as major factors of Pneumatic Tire Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, strict policy against use of pneumatic tires and their disposal are the key factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Pneumatic Tire Market is segmented based on vehicle type, product type, and region.

Aircraft, two wheelers, four wheelers, and other vehicle types could be explored in Pneumatic Tire in the forecast period. Four-wheeler comprises commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. On the other hand, two-wheeler comprises motorcycle, and bicycle. Others may comprise off-road vehicles, industrial vehicles, and agricultural vehicles. Four-wheelers sector accounted for the substantial market share of Pneumatic Tire and is estimated to lead the overall sector in the coming years. Also, aircraft sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace with a significant CAGR in the coming years.

Cross-ply tires, radial tires, and other product types could be explored in Pneumatic Tire in the forecast period. Radial tires sector accounted for the substantial market share of Pneumatic Tire and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. this may be because of high demand in agricultural industries as it has several benefits like smooth ride, long tire life, excellent traction, and resistant to cuts, tears, and punctures.

The key players of Pneumatic Tire Market are Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Michelin, Pirelli & C.S.p.A, Continental AG, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Bridgestone, Yokohama, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, and Hankook Tire. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Pneumatic Tire and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region, growth in R&D investment for development of novel automotive types, and growing demand for pneumatic tires in emerging countries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Pneumatic Tire in the region.

Instead, North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, North America is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise key industries, which are technologically enhanced and innovative like General Motor Co., and Ford Motors Co. the United States is a major consumer of Pneumatic Tire in the region.

