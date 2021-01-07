Solar Pumps Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2022

Felton, California , USA, Jan 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Solar Pumps Market is expected to reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period. Photovoltaic panels are usually used for agricultural operations, particularly in remote areas where alternative energy source is needed. The major benefits in using solar panels have resulted in a reliable produce that is sufficient in directing electricity from solar radiation in order to supply power livestock and irrigation systems. Other reasons such as powering agricultural water pump systems raises water requirements for irrigation and livestock to concur with increased solar energy.

Product segmentation for solar pumps market includes DC suction and AC submersible pumps. DC suction pumps have emerged as the leading product accounting for more than 70% of the solar pumps market. AC submersible pumps have witnessed a higher growth in the forecast period owing to increase in use.

Access Solar Pumps Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/solar-pumps-market

The solar pumps market is driven by factors such as consumer awareness and rise in modernization of agriculture, shift in energy usage trends, rise in government subsidies and financial incentives. In addition, the demand for clean water supply needed to fulfill agricultural objectives adds to the growth of market during the forecast period. Higher depletion rate of natural resources also adds to the market growth in the forecast period.

Global Solar Pumps Application Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Agriculture

Drinking Water

The key players in the solar pumps market include SunEdison, USL, Bright Solar, Lorentz, CRI Pumps, Shakti Pumps and Tata Power Systems Ltd.

Request a Sample Copy of Solar Pumps Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/solar-pumps-market/request-sample

Global Solar Pumps Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com