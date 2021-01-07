Proteomics Market Revenue Drivers | Business Opportunities & Threats | Risks Assessment

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Proteomics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global proteomics market was valued at over USD 11.8 billion in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period. Proteomics is the study of proteins, particularly their structures and functions. Proteins are considered to be a major part of living organisms that play significant functions including catalyzing different biochemical reactions, transporting oxygen with help of hemoglobin which act as a messenger, and defending against infections with help of antibodies in the human body.

The global market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to high demand in protein engineering particularly in biopharma, diagnostics and drug discovery industry over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Bio – Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sigma – Aldrich

Growth Drivers:

Improved relation between cellular behavioral and genome sequence, is anticipated to be a key driving factor for market growth.

High investment in research & development along with funds from government systems is estimated to surge the market growth. The improvements in mass spectrometry and expression technology in protein helps to obtain more data from nominal sample that behave as catalysts in proteomics segment. Increasing corporate and institutional investment in proteomic R&D for further studies is also anticipated to promote the market growth.

Increasing birth disorders, genetic disorders and healthcare expenditure, are estimated to be the major driving factors for the market growth. Swift Growth of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical market on owing to increasing prevalence of protein deficiency diseases such as marasmus is attributed is the demand for proteomics market has increased.

Technology Outlook:

Microarray Instruments

X-Ray Crystallography

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Protein Fractionation Systems

Electrophoresis

Surface Plasma Resonance Systems

Application Outlook:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnosis

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to be the largest market owing to high costs of instruments in this region. Available funds in research technology for proteomics developments from various organizations such as National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Institutes of Health(NIH) are also attributed as key factors for the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Existence of emerging economies such as India, China, Malaysia, Thailand and increasing government funds and per capita income is expected to drive the market growth in this region. The existence of high demand for protein engineering and R&D segments is also estimated to drive the market demand in this region.

