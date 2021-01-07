Integrated Passive Devices Market Manufacturing Cost Structure | SWOT Analysis | Top Company Snapshot

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Integrated Passive Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) market size was estimated at USD 874.6 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2025. Miniaturization in electronic components making valuable additions in marketplace, smart phones, tablets and wearables are espousing exponential success in today’s market place. Continuing in the same vein, integrated passive devices has made it to top of the table with technological upgrades in smart phones, tablets and wearables soaring market ratings with successive growth figures.

Key Players:

STATS ChipPAC Ltd.

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

IPDiA

Infineon Technologies AG

Amkor Technology, Inc.

TSMC, Ltd.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/integrated-passive-devices-ipd-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Integrated passive devices market by RF-ID segment leads market share owing to growth in market for miniaturized components/compact consumer electronics devices such as smart phones, tablets and wearable’s. RF components or modules better known as MODEMS holds the crux to system and miniaturization is better achieved with integrated passive system devices over traditional devices. Baluns occupy foremost place in integrated passive devices market share owing to its enhanced use in diverse applications using IPD’s. Integrated passive devices market by Baluns segment is moving market rankings by the preference to baluns with personalized filters.

End-use Outlook:

Automobile

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Application Outlook:

EMS and EMI protection IPD

RF IPD

LED lighting

Digital &mixed signal IPD

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

By regions, MEA witnesses rapid growth in IPD market in being early adopters to technological changes. Powerful presence of smart phones, tablets and wearable’s in these regions are significant reasons promoting market growth in IPD market. Key drivers to the IPD market include rising consumption of IPD devices in industrial markets coupled with integration of IPD devices for RF applications.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark