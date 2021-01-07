Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast 2019 to 2029

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Jan-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global salt content reduction ingredients market is projected to record an impressive CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2019-2029). Growing risk of heart stroke and disease due to high sodium uptake in food has prompted an uptick in the demand. The extensive usage of salt content reduction ingredients in yeast extracts and meat products will further boost demand.

“Growing consumer awareness on salt reduction in their diet is boosting demand. Processed foods with lesser salt content cost around 5% over normal products, consequently makes them affordable for customers with high buying power” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market – Key Takeaways

The global market is projected to exceed US$ 8 Bn towards 2029 end.

North America is likely to remain lucrative throughout the forecast period due to several governmental regulations and policies in the U.S. along with WHO recommendations about salt intake.

Glutamate will be frontrunner among other ingredients types throughout the assessment period.

The meat & poultry applications is projected to gain traction in the global market.

Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market – Drivers

Rising awareness in relation to issues caused by increasing preference for processed food and changing lifestyle boosting market awareness.

Substituting salt from daily food consumption has witnessed increased adoption of salt reduction ingredients in recent past, thus boosting market sales.

Providing huge benefits such as salt content reduction in processed food as well as product’s flavor enhancement the throughout its life cycle will be catalyzing market growth.

Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market – Constraints

Higher cost of ingredients in the global market will be hindering market growth to an extent.

Lack of awareness of healthy substitutes are likely to impede product demand in global market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak had a minimal impact on the salt content reduction ingredients market due to strict lockdown measure, volatility in supply chain and raw materials among others. However, the market is picking up pace with ease of lockdowns. As high-salt is not good for immune system as well as growing awareness among consumer regarding salt consumption has prompted several manufacturers to launch a salt-reduced version of their products. Thus contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key companies with conventional market presence in global market for salt content reduction ingredients are AJINOMOTO CO. INC., Fufeng Group, Cargill Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Associated British Foods PLC, and Advanced Food Systems Inc.. Though some companies in the market are engaged in product innovation and launch to attain their market share, majority of the others have undertaken numerous growth initiatives through strategic collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions.

The market is scrutinized on the basis of type (yeast extracts, glutamates {monosodium/potassium}, high nucleotide ingredients, hydrolysed vegetable proteins {HVP}, mineral salts and others), application (dairy products, bakery products, fish derivatives, meat and poultry, beverages, sauces and seasonings and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

