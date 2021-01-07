Dietary Fibers Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share in the dietary fiber market. Technological advancements in this region have made dietary fibers available for a wide range of applications, and this segment is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the region. This region is projected to be the largest market due to the development of novel and superior performing products and global industrialization. The US is a dominant country, and the market in this region has reached its maturity. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the North American dietary fiber market.