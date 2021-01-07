Food Emulsifiers Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Key Players are DowDuPont, Cargill, Kerry Group Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion N.V., Tate & Lyle

The food emulsifiers market, by type, is estimated to be dominated by the mono- & di-glycerides and their derivatives segment, as it is a widely used emulsifier type across several applications. It has been observed that during 2019, the US food industry consumed more than 70% of mono- & di-glycerides-based emulsifiers. The lecithin segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. The emulsification and instantizing properties of lecithin are responsible for its growing use as a replacement of the other types that are heavily processed with chemicals.

The plant segment is projected to dominate the market by 2025

The food emulsifiers market, by source, is projected to be dominated by the plant segment during the forecast period. The high growth is not only attributed to the stable and harmless nature of plant-based emulsifiers but also to the preference of the food industry manufacturers.

The dairy & frozen desserts segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The dairy & frozen dessert segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, by application, during the forecast period. At a global level, there is growing consumption of dairy and frozen dessert products; and since such products tend to get separated easily in their formulations, food emulsifiers tend to improve the quality of the products. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=972

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period