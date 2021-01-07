Animal Intestinal Health Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities

The global animal intestinal health market size is estimated to be valued USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. It is estimated to account for 700.0 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 1,000.3 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Driver: Increase in the production of compound feed

With the rise in demand for meat and meat products and the increase in the importance of protein-rich diets among consumers across the globe, the demand for compound feed s is growing in the Asia Pacific, North American, and European countries. The major feed producing countries in the world include China, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India, and Russia. The demand for chicken and red meat has been growing in these countries, which has also contributed to the growth of the market. An increase in the number of feed mills could also be among the key factors, which has contributed to the overall increase in the production of compound feed.

Restraint : Introduction of stringent regulations centered around the use of different feed additives

International organizations, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US Center of Veterinary Medicine (CVM), the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission (EC), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), Natural Health Product Directorate (NHPD), and the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) regulate the usage of various additives in feed products and issue stringent regulations for probiotic manufacturers. These organizations control the usage of different chemicals and ingredients used in feed processing.

Rules and regulations concerning probiotics in feed products are becoming increasingly stringent. In 2006, in the European Union, and in 2009, in the US, a ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promoters in animals was imposed. However, many countries, including Brazil and China, that export meat products to Europe and the US, do not have such regulations against antibiotics usage.

Opportunity: Innovations and technological advancements in the feed industry

Innovations have been a key focus area in the feed industry, particularly for additives, wherein regulatory bodies, such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are constantly engaged in research and identification of sustainable feed additives. These feed additives are projected to partially substitute harmful feed additives that negatively impact the overall health and wellness of livestock species. The feed industry is also characterized by technological advancements that are largely driven by the demands from livestock breeders and end consumers of animal protein products. To meet the growing demand, feed manufacturers are offering the best ingredients and technologies to develop innovative additive combinations.

Challenges : High prices associated with feed additives used for intestinal health

The increase in investment in feed products is one of the major factors that add to the overall cost of livestock production. It accounts for nearly 70% of the total livestock production cost. According to the FAO, of the total feed cost, 95% is used to meet the energy and protein requirements of the livestock, 3%–4% is used for major mineral, trace mineral, and vitamin requirements, and 1%–2% for other feed additives. Feed manufacturers assemble various cereals and their by-products, amino acids, vitamin & mineral supplements, and feed additives on a low-cost basis by taking into consideration the nutrient contents and the unit cost of each of these products.

Key players are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Kemin Industries, Inc.(US), DuPont (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd. (China), and Alltech (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Lallemand, Inc. (Canada), Biorigin (Brazil), AB Vista (UK), Land O’Lakes (US), Lesaffre (France), Calpis Co., Ltd (Japan), Unique Biotech (India), Pure Cultures (US), and Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

