Crighton Properties Announces Cayman Islands Global Citizen Concierge Program

George Town, Grand Cayman, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — As many countries around the world have seen tourism and real estate activity slowing in light of global events over the past year, one Caribbean nation has managed to stand out in terms of managing these challenges.

The Cayman Islands have long been known for their beautiful beaches, amazing diving, tropical landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, which are just some of the reasons why they have become a major tourist destination as well as a prime place to relocate to. These tropical islands, situated conveniently in the middle of the Caribbean, offer would-be travelers everything they could ask for in terms of accommodations and agreeable island living. Featuring pleasant weather throughout the year, a stable government, and a wide variety of different real estate opportunities, from luxury condos to lovely single-family homes, there’s a lot to love about Cayman Islands real estate.

Recently, The Cayman Islands Government launched a new initiative designed to draw people to the Caymans in hopes that they will help support the economy and bolster the tourism and the real estate market during these trying times. Known as the Global Citizen Concierge Program, it is designed for those who are employed outside of the Caymans to relocate here while working remotely.

For the Cayman real estate market, this is incredible news. Not only does this provide a massive opportunity for those who work digitally and who can afford to “pack up” their life and temporarily move to the Caribbean, but it is also a much-needed boom for the islands themselves.

When it comes to relocating to the Caymans, it’s important to make sure you are working with a reliable and trusted Cayman Islands real estate company that has your best interests in mind and who can help you find the property that’s right for you. If you are unfamiliar with purchasing property or land in an unfamiliar country or territory, this is all the more reason why a reliable real estate agent is needed. Cayman Islands homes for sale are available in a variety of different locations and price ranges, all of which are best suited for different lifestyles and tastes.

For the best real estate services in the Cayman Islands, Crighton Properties should be your first choice. They have the expertise in the local market that you are looking for, with a great variety of listings available and over 40 years of experience. If you are interested in taking advantage of the Global Citizen Concierge Program, the real estate agents at Crighton Properties will be able to help you find just what you’re looking for.

There’s never been a better time or a better opportunity to jump into the world of Caribbean living. For anyone with inquiries in regards to this announcement, you can reach Crighton Properties by calling them at 345-949-5250 or sending an email to info@crightonproperties.com.