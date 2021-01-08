Get All Advanced Specialty Eye Care Services Under One Roof at Netralayam, Now!

Kolkota, India, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Netralayam-The Super-specialty Eye Care Centre aims to provide the latest and the most advanced specialty eye care services to all sections of society. Providing its patients with comprehensive and latest eye care treatments, Netralayam has now started its operations from 2nd January 2021. Contact us at +91-8444900009 if you are facing any eye-related problems or need any advice to maintain your eye health.

Sharing his thoughts on this occasion, Dr. Luv Kochgaway, Director, Netralayam, shared that this organization aims to create a people-oriented medical institution providing the highest quality eye care facilities at affordable prices. He said that our team of highly skilled and compassionate medical professionals is focused on creating a warm and comfortable environment for patients. We are committed to providing the best available medical care while simultaneously striving to improve our service levels.

Dr. Lav Kochgaway, a senior clinician and surgeon, is also the director of the BB Eye Foundation VIP. He has over ten years of experience in the ophthalmology sector and has conducted over 10000 surgeries. Dr. Kochgaway is a skilled professional with a strong academic background and has contributed to various national and international journals. He has received several national and international awards and is regarded as one of the country’s best cataract surgeons.

About Netralayam

As a super-specialty eye hospital located in Mukundapur, Kolkata, Netralayam excels in a wide range of eye care services, including Cataract Services, Cornea Services, Glaucoma Services, Oculoplasty Services, Pediatric Ophthalmology and Squint Services, Refractive Error Service, Vitreo-retinal Services, and much more.

The eye care experts at Netralayam are devoted to cater to all types of eye health issues and provide affordable and efficient eye care services. The team endeavors to achieve high levels of professionalism and ethics through an efficient patient feedback system and give ample learning opportunities to the associates working with us. Contact us at +91-8444900009 if you are facing any eye-related medical problems or need any advice to maintain your eye health. Please visit our website for further details.