Chronic Store Announces Two AAAA Free Joints for First-Time Customers

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Most people in Canada buy weed online to avoid the hassle of going out to cannabis dispensaries. With online weed purchases becoming popular, several online stores are emerging to meet people’s cannabis needs in Canada. Chronic Store, a well-known online cannabis store, has announced two AAAA free joints to their first-time buyers.

“We have a solid customer base that buys weed on our website regularly. But it’s time we bring in more customers. We decided to offer two AAAA free joints for first-time buyers on a minimum purchase of $70. They will need to use the code ‘FREEWEED’ when checking out to get the offer. I am sure this will benefit cannabis enthusiasts who want to save some money on their weed purchases,” says the spokesperson for Chronic Store.

Selling over 50 cannabis strains, Chronic Store caters to all types of cannabis lovers. They offer many varieties of flower, shatter, distillates, concentrates, extracts, vape pens, live resin, and edibles. Customers can also make custom variety packs.

“We encourage our customers to buy wholesale weed, as it can save them big money in the long run. Sometimes, it’s difficult to get your favourite strain again as the stocks may run out quickly. First-time buyers can use our wholesale weed option and get free joints as part of the ongoing offer. Plus, we don’t charge a fee for delivery if you order over $99,” adds the spokesperson for Chronic Store.

Customers can make the payment using Interac e-Transfer. Chronic Store dispatches the ordered items the same day through Canada Post or UPS. Customers can also refer a friend to Chronic Store’s website and get $20.

About Chronic Store

Chronic Store is a popular Canada-based online cannabis store that sells a wide range of cannabis products at affordable prices. Customers can buy weed online on their official website. For more information, visit https://chronicstore.com/.

###