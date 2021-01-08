HTX Home Inspections Provides Pre-Listing Inspections to Improve the Selling Process for Buyers & Sellers in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Purchasing a home can be a time-consuming and exhaustive process, especially for first-time buyers. Even if a property has high curb appeal, with open floor plans, a large kitchen layout, and an immaculate exterior, several issues can escape an untrained eye. A quality home inspection can reveal these otherwise concealed issues, helping both buyers and sellers make an informed decision about a property.

HTX Home Inspections provides professional pre-listing inspections that help sellers identify any existing problems in their property well before putting it on the market. The company provides certified services to ensure sellers are well-aware of their home’s condition from top to bottom and interior to exterior. This also helps buyers make a more educated decision about their home, which is one of the biggest investments they’ll make.

The company allows sellers to either invest in those repairs, and raise the property’s value, or negotiate those repairs with prospective buyers. Pre-listing inspections facilitate the transaction between the purchaser and the seller, helping their properties sell more quickly and reducing the buyer’s carrying costs that must be paid when the property is on the market.

While discussing the company’s services, a company representative stated, “Investing in a home can be a daunting prospect especially for first-timers. Since there are several factors to look out for, we ensure that we are with our clients through every step of the home buying or selling process. Our priority is to erase any apprehensions that either party has to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with zero regrets. Our licensed home inspectors specialize in attention to detail, uncovering potential problems well before they cost either the buyer or the seller.”

The company offers pre-listing inspections that provide upfront information about the condition of the seller’s property, including cooling, heating, electrical, plumbing, and structural issues. This service helps buyers feel more confident when deciding whether a property is worth investing in or if it aligns with their needs and preferences.

About the Company

HTX Home Inspections is a home inspection company located in Houston, TX, that provides certified residential inspection and commercial site inspection services. The company also offers pre-listing inspections, drone roof inspection, thermal imaging, and 11th-month warranty inspection with comprehensive visual inspection reports within 24 hours of the inspection.

They provide home inspection services in areas including but not limited to Pearland, League City, Harris County, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Montgomery County, Fort Bend County, Jefferson County, and other surrounding areas.

Contact Information

Website: www.htxhomeinspections.com

Phone number: (281) 816-7007

Email: douglas@htxhomeinspections.com