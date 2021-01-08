Connected Toys Market forecasted to obtain $13.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.3%

According to new market research report “Connected Toys Market by Interacting Device (Smartphone-Connected Toys, App-Connected Drones, Console-Connected Toys, and Tablet-Connected Toys), Age Group (2–5 Years, 6–8 Years, 9–12 Years, and Teenagers), Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The connected toys market is expected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 13.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the connected toys market include the rising adoption of STEM among kids and widespread and easy availability of connected platform.

The console-connected toys segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Console-connected toys are commonly known as video games. These games are played on a device specially made called video game console. The player interacts with the game through a controller, a hand-held device with buttons and joysticks or pads. The gamer receives the video and sound through a television. For instance, SquareOne is the first connected board game console to merge two universes that never combined before: traditional and video games. Through its patented technology, SquareOne solves the issue of identifying objects as well as the gameboard’s physical importance. SquareOne screen is bordered with 26 dedicated squares that can be used by cardboard tiles, cards, and other connected toys.

9–12 years age group segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Children in the 9–12 years age group can learn new things rapidly and are efficient at using tablets. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) toys enable children in the age group of 9-12 years to solve complex problems, which enhances their solving skills. For instance, Osmo offers Osmo Genius Kit, specially designed for the kids aged between 9-12 years, which help the children to improve skills in areas such as math, drawing, language and vocabulary, and creative thinking. It helps adjust the children’s skill levels and keep them challenged and entertained.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2019. The region comprises developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced geography in terms of adopting new and emerging technologies. Moreover, it houses key industry players offering connected toys. The financial position of these industry players enables them to invest in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

Major vendors offering connected toys software and services across the globe include Mattel (US), Hasbro (US), LEGO Group (Denmark), Sphero (US), Sony (Japan), PLAYMOBIL (Germany), BANDAI NAMCO (Japan), KNEX (US), Konami (Japan), Wonder Workshop (US), PlayFusion (UK), Anki (US), WowWee (Hong Kong), DXTR Labs (Denmark), and Leka (France).

