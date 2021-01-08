Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market worth $99.2 billion by 2024

Pune , India , 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, shortage of organ donors and risks associated with transplant, technological advancements and new product launches, and rising R&D expenditure for developing new dialysis products.

The report Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market is projected to reach USD 99.2 billion by 2024 from USD 74.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Ask for PDF Brochure: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1279

Market Segmentation: –

The global hemodialysis market is broadly categorized into two segments, namely, hemodialysis products and hemodialysis services market. The hemodialysis products market include machines (center-use & home-use machines) & consumables (dialyzers, access products, bloodlines, dialysates, and other consumables). The hemodialysis services (including in-center & home- hemodialysis services) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis market.

The peritoneal dialysis market, by modality, includes continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). The APD segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to its several advantages over CAPD, such as daytime freedom for patients, fewer connections and disconnections (and hence a lower probability of peritonitis), and improved quality of life. Being automated, APD is also the preferred dialysis treatment for the elderly and children.

Key Market Drivers: –

1 Increasing Number of ESRD Patients

2 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

3 Shortage of Organ Donors and Risks Associated with Transplant

4 Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

5 Rising R&D Expenditure for Developing New Dialysis Products

Regional Analysis: –

Based on region, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019.

Request for Sample Pages: – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1279

Key Market Players: –

The major players operating in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).