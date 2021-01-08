Terumo BCT and HemaCare Corporation are Leading Players in Leukapheresis Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to MarketsandMarkets Research – “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Apheresis Machine, Leukocyte Filter, Column, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized, Human Primary Cells), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Research Institute) – Global Forecast“, The leukapheresis products market is expected to reach USD 27.7 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The leukopaks market is projected to reach USD 445.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 46.4%.

Major Market Growth Drivers;

Increasing number of blood donations;

The global demand for blood and blood components is on the rise. In the US alone, ~44,000 units of blood are required every day in hospitals and emergency treatment facilities. Approximately 21 million units of blood components are transfused every year in the US. The requirement of leukocytes/WBCs is increasing with the increase in demand for leukopaks in clinical research and the rising number of clinical trials for the development of CAR-T therapy for leukemia.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20283148

Geographically, the global leukapheresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis products and leukopaks market, followed by North America and Europe. APAC’s prominence in this market is mainly due to the increase in Regenerative Medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies focusing on cell therapy research.

Major players in the global leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Medical. (Japan), Fresenius SE & (Germany), Haemonetics (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Macopharma (France), Nikkiso (Japan), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany). Some prominent players in the global leukopaks market are HemaCare Corporation (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US). These companies adopted strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and product launches to enhance their presence in the leukapheresis products and leukopaks market.

Terumo BCT is a leading player in the leukapheresis products market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The company offers apheresis equipment with the WBC removal protocol. The company has a strong geographic presence through its various subsidiaries established across the globe—Terumo BCT Latin America S.A. in Argentina, Terumo BCT Europe N.V. in Belgium, and Terumo BCT (Asia Pacific) Ltd. in Hong Kong. The company focuses on expanding its presence to new and emerging economies like Vietnam, Belgium, and Northern Ireland. In July 2014, the company opened a manufacturing facility near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

HemaCare Corporation accounted for the largest share in leukopaks market in 2017. The company grew by 45.6% in 2017 compared to the previous year. This growth was mainly driven by international expansions and improved sales from the company’s key distributors, i.e. direct cell therapy customers, such as Novartis. The company’s business in Europe, Japan, and China is growing substantially. HemaCare also focuses on increasing its scalability in terms of quantity and quality to support the growing demand for leukopaks from research organizations for the development of cellular therapy technologies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20283148