Disposable Medical Sensors Market Distributors | Sales Channel & Future Trend Analysis | Forecast Report

The global Disposable Medical Sensors Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The disposable medical sensors market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2016 and it is anticipated to report USD 12.3 billion in 2025, with a growth rate of 10.2% CAGR. The primary reason for the sector to witness significant growth is due to the rising end-user demand from medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Key Players:

  • Medtronic
  • TE Connectivity
  • Sensirion AG
  • Smiths Medical Inc.
  • Philips Healthcare
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V
  • GE Healthcare
  • Analog Devices
  • STMicroelectronics
  • OmniVision Technologies

Growth Drivers:

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing government initiatives towards innovating medical sensor products, and increasing awareness among people regarding benefits are the key drivers expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Few other factors such as growing adoption in the companies as a faster medical analysis technique, rising awareness regarding product low cost, and increasing need to restrict escalating healthcare related costs are anticipated to fuel the disposable medical sensors industry demand over the next seven years. However, rising need of clinical data requirement for the product development, and growing insufficient reimbursement policies for sensor devices are few factors projected to challenge the market and thus hindering its growth over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

  • Biosensors
  • Pressure sensors
  • Accelerometer sensors
  • Temperature sensors
  • Image sensors

Application Outlook:

  • Strip sensors
  • Wearable sensors
  • Implantable sensors
  • Invasive sensors
  • Ingestible sensors

Regional Outlook:

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness major market share of more than 50% over the forecast period owing to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, rising number of incidence of HAIs and increasing use of portable medical devices for the homecare medical applications.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for fastest growth by 2022 majorly due to the growing awareness regarding benefits of disposable medical sensors and increasing technological advancements. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to report the highest share in the region primarily due to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to see significant growth by 2022 mainly owing to increasing urbanisation, globalisation, and industrialisation. The sector has huge potential in this region primarily owing to rising per capita income and foreign investments.

