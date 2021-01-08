Doctor Blade Market Growth, Trends and Analysis by Application 2024

Felton, California , USA, Jan 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global doctor blade market size is predicted to be USD 192.9 million by 2024, growing at 2.3% CAGR. Increasing use of the doctor blade in rotogravure, offset printing and flexography is driving its demand. In addition, increasing use of plastic materials in the manufacturing of doctor blades and its easy availability is further supplementing the growth of the market. As compare to composite and metal, plastic blades are economical and light in weight.

Increasing demand for quality packaging solution in North America and Asia Pacific is bolstering the growth of the doctor blade. Increasing use of nano particles in blade coating help in enhancing the durability of the product along with making it corrosion resistance. In addition, manufactures are focusing on introducing novel coatings, innovative raw materials and technological advancements to address the consumer requirements.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the doctor blades market growth. One of the major application of the doctor blade is in the printing industry. The outbreak of pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain, thereby, adversely affecting the industry growth. In addition, owing to the subsequent lockdowns, businesses are witnessing a major shift in their operations with many of them going online, thereby, considerably reducing the need for printing applications. In addition, offset printing, which is widely used in the printing of paper, magazine and books is witnessing significant decline owing to the weak distribution networks caused due to the corona virus pandemic.

Printing is among one of the major application of the doctor blade. It helps in removing excess ink in gravure printing. The use of carbon steel is prevalent in manufacturing the product. However, plastic made blades are also used sometimes as it helps in prolonging product life.

Availability of quality steel in several European countries made it easy to produce a doctor blade. However, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to continue its dominance from 2019 to 2024.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

It is projected that the doctor blade market would witness 2.3 % CAGR over the forecast duration. The market growth is attributed to increasing product demand from Asia Pacific.

By 2024, North American market is likely to account for over 56.3 million, fueled by the presence of key players in the region.

Rotogravure occupies the second position in terms of product application.

The market is characterized by the presence of the several small and major industry players with strong distribution networks.

Global Doctor Blade Market: Key Players

Prime Blade Swedev AB, TRESU Group, FUJI SHOKO CO., LTD and Kadant, Inc.

