Slavna Launches a Monetization Guide for Gaming Companies

Plano, TX, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Slavna Game Studio, a leading professional and technical services provider for end to end game development has released a free guide “Must know Monetization Secrets for Gaming Companies”. This guide talks about latest monetization trends, models, and provides the raw material necessary for gaming companies to chalk out a monetization strategy for their games.

The technology in the gaming industry has evolved over the years. Earlier, the monetization of games was based on a subscription-based model, which included monthly subscription payments. Today, with the availability of advanced data analytics, the gaming industry can analyze the player’s behaviour in real-time and optimize monetization through different modes.

App developers or video game publishers use video game monetization to generate revenues from a gaming product. These and several other strategies are discussed in great detail in the guide “Must know Monetization Secrets for Gaming Companies”.

Announcing the launch of the guide, Maksim Masliy, President said “Monetizing your game is vital to ensure a sustainable business model. Several game monetization strategies have emerged and we have collated these monetization strategies in this guide. I am sure Gaming- Entrepreneurs, Start-up Owners, Professionals who are into Game Designs and Development will find the strategies shared in the guide beneficial.”

You can download the guide by visiting the Slavna game studio website.

