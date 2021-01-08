Wooden Street’s best New Year Sale on Slipper Chairs and more for good save on furniture

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering ‘it will be happier.” -Alfred Tennyson.

Udaipur, India, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Tennyson does not have to fight for the virus. He did not stay at his home like a jailor, stepped out with a mask, and keep on sanitizing his hands. He was not the one who kept on waiting the entire year to turn into a cheerful one. Like the year it is closing by, we all are whispering that 2021 will be a happier one, as mentioned by Tennyson. And hopefully, life would be more than work from home and sanitization.

As more of us have work and play at home, our living room now has to cater to various roles. So, this year let’s start our new beginnings with a complete makeover of your living room. And when it comes to seating layout, ditch the traditional sofa sets and go for something modern and versatile units. Adding to this thought, WoodenStreet brings the massive New Year sale on Slippers Chairs, stools, ottomans, and many more. They are offering at a discount of up to 55% Off and an additional 20% Off on various products.

Slipper Chairs basically got their name from the Victorian Era that is earlier used to comfortably seat the royal class women while they put off their shoes or slippers. Now they are designed in a modern way and play an instrumental role in determining the style of your living room interiors. Either a couple of stylish chairs or a single slipper chair at your drab corner, both will double up your seating area and is more valuable than bulky sofas. Moreover, WoodenStreet has a myriad of styles and a variation of colors collection which surely have the one that fits in your taste and budget. Therefore, to ease your life and gets the perfect chair at great discounts, we have noted down the best varieties from the WoodenStreet store. Check them out and find out your dream chair now!

1. Velvet Slipper Chair

WoodenStreet has a vast collection of velvet slipper chairs where the entire design is made up of premium quality wood and the upholstery is wrapped in velvet fabric. These will impart a luxurious and royal look and also feel soft to the skin. Furthermore, you will find the various color options to choose from as per the style of your interiors and also have armless chairs that showcase modern and designer look. Some of their chairs that are in trend are Thrace Lounge Chair and Cargo Lounge Chair.

2. Cotton Slipper Chairs

WoodenStreet has not only brought velvet slipper chair but also has the prime cotton fabric chairs that instantly steal your heart. They are quite soft and gives a comfortable experience while sitting. With this, they are easy to care and if maintained properly, it can serve you for long decades. Check out their website to select the attractive color options available online, featuring from Chestnut Brown to Warm grey colors. Some cotton fabric slipper chairs that are popular straight from their store are Adoree Lounge Chair which is the perfect fusion of classic and mid-century designs with modern vibes. Wolper Lounge Chair is also equipped with comfort and style and is framed with solid hardwood that makes it more durable and long-lasting. There are more designer upholstery options available in this category, such as the dusky leaf, aqua flower, etc, and many more solid colors like Dusky Rose, Indigo Ink, etc.

Despite these chairs, WoodenStreet is also presenting the New Year Sale on other living room chairs that include Accent Chairs, Ottomans, Lounge Chairs, wingback chairs, loveseats, stools, poufs, and many more. For additional information about their shipping services or product-related details, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to get assistance 24*7.

Conclusion: The above mentioned are some of the products that you can find in velvet or cotton fabric. You can also see the other category of slipper chairs by easily exploring the WoodenStreet website or visit their nearest store. Apart from this, you can customize the chair in terms of upholstery design, fabric, size, shape, etc, as per your preferences or requirements.