Coronary Stent Market Manufacturing Cost Structure | SWOT Analysis | Top Company Snapshot

The global Coronary Stent Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Global Coronary Stent Market is predicted to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2024 owing to factors include technological advancements, rising load of CAD, growing number of PCI procedures (percutaneous coronary intervention), increasing geriatric population and increasing demand for user-friendly procedures. The Coronary Stent Market is expected to grow significantly with CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period.

Key Players:

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corportaion

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Stentys SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical

Growth Drivers:

The main driver for the growth of coronary stent industry is the rising prevalence of heart diseases. Owing to the rising elderly population across globe, particularly in the developed economies, the market expects wide opportunities in the different parts of the world. Other factors that drive the market are the genetic diseases like obesity that is prevailing in all the age groups due to the changing unhealthy lifestyle and the technological advancements of bio-absorbable stents.

The main reason for maximum amount of deaths caused by the heart diseases across the globe is the CAD (Coronary artery disease). Nevertheless, the number of Coronary Artery Disease patients has decreased due to the increasing number of PCIs (percutaneous coronary interventions). This procedure makes use of wide range of coronary stents which again drives the industry growth. Besides, the expansion of BVS (bio resorb able vascular scaffold) and the emergence of the coronary stent market offer considerable growth opportunities. Moreover, the alternative treatment methodologies of CAD, numerous cases of product failure and strict regulations for product approval will restrict the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Product Outlook:

Bare Metal Stents (BMS)

Drug Eluting Stents Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

In the forecast period, the drug-eluting stents section is predicted to capture maximum share of the market. This is because the drug-eluting stents possess more benefits than the bare-metal stents and bio absorbable stents. The benefits can be stated as reduced risk of restenosis and other major disorders. On the grounds of delivery modes, the coronary stent market is divided into self-expanding stents and balloon-expanding stents. The balloon expandable stents is predicted to capture larger market share due to the factors like increasing regulatory approvals for balloon-expandable stents, greater use of these stents and growing research activities to enhance technology.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the Coronary Stents Market is divided into Europe, North America and Asia, and the rest of the world. North America is estimated to capture comparatively larger market share followed by Europe. Asia is projected to capture the coronary stents industry with a good pace in the coming years. Other factors for the growth of the market in Asia include growing population base, prevalence of heart disease, focus of major players, increasing adoption of modern technologies and lower manufacturing costs in the area.

