Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Market Outlook & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global rail mounted gantry crane market size is anticipated to attain USD 399.7 million, by the end of 2025. Increasing port investments, large-vessel size, and global trade activities are expected to be key factors boosting the market growth.

Growing marine transport industry with high demand for large vessels that can be used for transportation of big containers simultaneously. These key factors are influencing port operators towards enhancing their capabilities to meet the high demand for large vessels.

Transshipments are projected to increase owing to rising trade activities in the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific region. These activities are projected to surge the demand for large vessels with better transportation of big containers from one port to another. This is proliferating the demand for cranes for handling large-sized containers at high speed.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/rail-mounted-gantry-rmg-crane-market/request-sample

Impact of COVID-19 Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global rail mounted gantry (RMG) crane market. Amid pandemic, European countries and North America market were severely hit due to lockdown restriction during the first quarter of 2020. Several RMG crane manufacturing operations had been interrupted with supply chain disruption. For instance, second quarter of 2020, Konecranes a RMG crane manufacturer has witnessed a sales decline of approximately 11.0%. In addition, on-site service operation, and installation of equipment are hampered owing to lockdown situation.

However, the market is expected to grow at rapid pace once the situation is improved. Several manufacturers have started re-opening its facilities under government regulations.

Rail-mounted cranes are considered as a popular choice among the companies in the market. Moreover, strict government policies, with preferences for eco-friendly, and that can operate on electricity. In addition, anti-collision systems, intelligent systems, and container positioning systems are highly used in rail-mounted gantry cranes.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, 0 to 40 tons capacity segment led the RMG crane market with highest share. 40.1 and above tons capacity type segment is projected to propel at the fastest CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecasted period.

Growing development in panama canal, and growing need for large vessels is anticipated to surge the need for rail mounted cranes.

Europe region is projected to register the CAGR of over 3.0% in the next few years.

Asia Pacific region is projected to propel at highest CAGR and is estimated to account for over USD 155.0 million by end of 2025.

In 2017, Chinese government has announced investment of over USD 50.0 billion in Brazil port infrastructural development.

Global Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Market: Key Players

Konecranes Plc, Anupam Industries limited, Terex Corporation, Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co., Mi-Jack Products, MAC PORT Macchine Operatrici Portuali s.r.l., TNT Crane & Rigging, Liebherr Group, and SANY GROUP.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com