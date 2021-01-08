Construction Adhesive Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2020-2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Construction Adhesive Market size is anticipated to value at USD 14.04 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to showcase a substantial growth due to the rising adoption of construction adhesive during construction of commercial and residential building and apartments. Some of the critical factors responsible for propelling growth of the construction adhesive market are growing demand in a wide range of construction materials and infrastructure development activities. Other factors such as rising investment by industry leaders for the development of the construction adhesives to reduce cost associated with manufacturing are spurring growth of the market over the forecast period.

Application of the construction adhesives involves roofing, water-proofing, floor covering, lining, cladding, and fencing among others. Substantial growth of the construction sector majorly in the developing economies is one of the key factors for sustained growth of the construction adhesive industry. With the recent technological advancement coupled with exhibition of exclusive architectural designs are attributing to expansion of the market in recent years. Globally, the construction adhesive market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand tons, Revenue, USD million; 2014 – 2025)

Acrylic Adhesive

Polyurethanes

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand tons, Revenue, USD million; 2014 – 2025)

Water based

Solvent based

Reactive & Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand tons, Revenue, USD million; 2014 – 2025)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The key players in the construction adhesives industry are H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Sika Group, Dow Co., Bostik Adhesive Technologies, Henkel Corporations, Dap Products, Inc., Franklin International, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., and Avery Dennison Co,

The construction adhesives market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America and Europe have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest technologies, preference towards bio-based raw materials, implementation of latest techniques involving use of water-based technology and presence of prominent industry players in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the construction adhesive industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing personal expenditure, adoption of organic solvents and substantial investment by market players considering future opportunities.

