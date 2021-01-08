File Integrity Monitoring Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global File Integrity Monitoring Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2025. File Integrity Monitoring (FIM) implies an internal process that authorizes the integrity of operating application and system software files. The factors that drive the growth of the market include increasing needs to control organization’s data and spot human errors, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and increasing threats to data security.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high innovation cost, and financial constraints. File Integrity Monitoring Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.7% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

File Integrity Monitoring industry may be explored by component, installation mode, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and geography. File Integrity Monitoring industry may be explored by component as Services, and Software. The market may be explored by installation mode as Agent-based, and Agentless. The “Agent-based installation” dominated the Market in 2017 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025. As the File Integrity Monitoring solutions offer robust safety to administrations. In addition, they assist organization to meet FISMA, PCI DSS, SOX, HIPAA, NERC CIP, and the other regulatory compliances.

File Integrity Monitoring Market may be explored by deployment mode as On-premises, and Cloud. The “Cloud Deployment” segment dominated the Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 as it helps organizations with improved speed, scalability, enhanced management capabilities, and 24/7 services. Cloud-based File Integrity Monitoring (FIM) solutions are accessible according to the client’s demand, wherein customers can start or stop any service.

File Integrity Monitoring industry may be explored by organization size as Large Enterprises, and small and Medium-sized Enterprises. The market may be explored by verticals as Manufacturing and Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Government, Education, Retail and e-Commerce, Others (Telecom and IT, and Utilities and Logistics).

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the File Integrity Monitoring industry include McAfee, LLC; AlienVault, Inc.; Tripwire, Inc.; SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC; Trustwave Holdings, Inc, and Trend Micro Incorporated. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

File Integrity Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

