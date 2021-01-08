Marketing Automation Software | Major Factors to consider while selecting Best Marketing Automation Software

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing Automation Software is a key component of marketing automation tools that enable companies to automate their marketing related activities such as email marketing, social media, direct mail, lead generation, digital advertising, and other such activities. Marketing automation products can help streamline marketing workflows and measures the outcomes of the entire marketing campaign across segments and channels. Marketing automation software can often integrate with CRM software, CMS tools, social media management software, and account-based orchestration platforms.

Marketing automation needs of each company/business vary. It depends on the size of the Company, the number of channels, and the number of stages in the customer life cycle. Few Attributes that may help a business to narrow down the pool of marketing automation software are:

Total Cost associated:

At present, most marketing automation platforms are highly customizable. This customization enables businesses to pay only for features that they need. Most tools empower the marketer to select specific features and keep on adding features as and when the need comes.

However, this facility to keep on adding features at need increases the total cost associated with marketing automation platforms. Along with this, the complex pricing structure of vendors needs special attention while choosing a suitable automation platform. Few may charge extra for more leads, others may charge more for an increasing number of users. Hence being cautious while understanding the pricing of the marketing automation platform will help marketeer to get increased ROI on investment.

Size of the company and nature of business:

The number of users of the platform, number of channels which are generating leads, the number of leads, the number of client interactions, and the nature of business are important factors that one has to consider while choosing the marketing automation software.

Flexibility with adding features and add-ons:

For a growing business, the feature need keeps on increasing, hence a platform that supports the feature and user scalability will be an apt choice.

Training and ease of use:

An intuitive platform will surely need less time for the training of personnel. The ease of use of the platform will enable users to get the most out of the platform. Other important factors can be data integrity, security, data flow, customer support, and API access.

