Centesis Catheters Market: Major Revenue Surge in Image-Guided Centesis Procedures

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the centesis catheters market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing estimates with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global centesis catheters market is projected to reach USD 633 million by 2025 from USD 426 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major Growth Boosters:

Growth in the global centesis catheters market can be attributed to factors such as the rising target patient population (particularly patients suffering from cancer, TB, and cardiovascular diseases), growing preference for image-guided centesis procedures, and the increasing evidence for the efficacy of centesis procedures for target diseases.

In-Depth Market Analysis:

Small-Bore Centesis Catheters to Dominate The Industry:

Based on type, market is segmented into small-bore and large-bore centesis catheters. The small-bore centesis catheters segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide availability of small-bore centesis catheters, growing number of target procedures that require small-bore centesis catheters, increasing evidence of the efficacy and safety of small-bore centesis catheters over large-bore centesis catheters, and their higher adoption in diagnostic centesis procedures.

Paracentesis Procedures:

Based on procedure, the centesis catheters market is segmented into paracentesis, thoracentesis, arthrocentesis, amniocentesis, and other procedures. The paracentesis segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2018. The rising incidence of target conditions such as gastrointestinal malignancies, liver cirrhosis, cystic fibrosis, intestinal tuberculosis, chronic liver failure, formation of cysts in the peritoneal cavity, and serious forms of hepatitis is expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years. However, the thoracentesis segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Analysis:

Geographically, Centesis Catheters market is classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2018, North America was the largest regional market for centesis catheters. This can primarily be attributed to the high number of cardiovascular, neurovascular, and other target procedures performed in the region. Factors such as the large patient pool, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, and on-going investments by hospitals to upgrade their operating rooms are driving the growth of this regional market.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a large patient pool, increasing incidence and prevalence of target diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, and the favorable government initiatives for improving access to healthcare.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global centesis catheters market are AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), ARGON MEDICAL (US), Avanos Medical Devices (US), Axiom Medical, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. (India), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd. (Canada), Cardinal Health (US), Cook Medical (US), Galt Medical Corp. (US), Guangzhou Leadgem Medical Device Co., Ltd. (China), KM Medical (US).

Public companies such as Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and BD accounted for a significant share of this market in 2018. However, private companies such as Cook Medical, UreSil, Galt Medical, Axiom Medical, Mermaid Medical, PFM Medical, and REDAX Medical, among other companies, are also estimated to have a strong presence in this market and are competing with the major public companies for market share.