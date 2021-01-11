GCC Indoor LBS Market Application Insights, Value Chain Analysis and Growth Analysis Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The GCC Indoor LBS Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The GCC indoor location-based services market for is anticipated to reach USD 1246 million by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It projected to attain a CAGR of 48.3% from 2017 to 2025. Rising adoption of 3D technology and increasing prevalence of smartphones across the GCC region are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Players:

Apple

Cisco Systems Inc.

GloPos

Google

HERE

Iinside

IndoorAtlas

Micello

Microsoft

Navizon

Qualcomm Technologies

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/gcc-indoor-location-based-services-lbs-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Emergence of cities like Dubai as famous tourist destination is creating potential opportunities for indoor LBS to provide marketing and promotional services to the customers. In addition, rising government investments for providing internet connectivity across the GCC region is anticipated to further propel the market growth from 2017 to 2025.

One of the biggest challenges for the vendors or service providers in this industry is providing accurate and real-time data to their consumers. Therefore, manufacturers are adopting emerging technologies such as business intelligence (BI) and analytics to cater to such challenges. The GIS technology enables tracking valuable assets and navigating various locations through tables and smartphones. This feature is projected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

End-use Outlook:

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Application Outlook:

Monitoring

Navigation

Proximity

Tracking

Country Insights:

Saudi Arabia held the largest market share across the GCC indoor LBS market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to emerging trend of digitalization and high gross domestic product (GDP) of the country. Moreover, government of Saudi Arabia is investing huge amounts for providing internet connections at majority of the areas in the country. In addition, rising penetration of smartphones and tablets is the factor contributing to the regional market growth.

UAE is projected to attain the fastest growth due to emergence of cities like Dubai into popular tourist centers. This enables establishment of retail offices at large-scale. This propels the usage of indoor LBS for conducting promotional and marketing activities.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark