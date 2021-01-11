Development to Operations (DevOps) Market Revenue Driving Factors, Growth Opportunities and PESTEL Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Development to Operations (DevOps) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global development to operations (DevOps) market size is expected to value at USD 12.85 billion by 2025 during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth in upcoming years due to the rising implementation of digitization techniques in an organization to automate various business processes.

Key Players:

CA Technologies

Chef Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Clarizen

Docker

EMC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Factors responsible for the progress of DevOps industry are increasing use of cloud technologies, the need for flexibility in frameworks, and numerous collaboration and partnership within various IT teams to prioritize the need for highly efficient operational capabilities. Globally, the development to operations market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 18.60% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development of the market.

Deployment Outlook:

On-premise

Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook:

SME

Large Enterprise

Enterprises ranging from large-scale business to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting and deploying DevOps tool chain in their business processes to achieve higher productivity, and streamlined workflows. Other advantages associated with the DevOps are reduction in time to market, superior quality software, and optimize costs during the software development, deployment, and quality testing. Though, common factors such as lack of skilled workforce and initial deployment cost are restraining the growth of the development to operations (DevOps) industry.

Application Outlook:

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Regional Insights:

The industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise implementation of latest technologies and existence well-established software and cloud infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the development to operations (DevOps) industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in the penetration of smartphones and increase in investment by market players due to potential opportunities in the region.

