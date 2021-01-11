Asia Pacific is Projected to Hold the Largest Share in Livestock Grow Lights Market

The global livestock grow lights market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2018 to USD 8.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of animal-based products and rising focus on livestock productivity as well as livestock welfare are projected to drive the market for grow lights.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The market in the region is driven by the presence of a large livestock population and their rising growth. Adoption of smart technologies for farms to reduce input cost along with energy consumption, and focus on the growth and development of the livestock population by farmers also drives the demand for livestock grow lights in this region.

The large market share in this region is attributed to the presence of large livestock population (FAO STATISTICS 2016) and their growth. Furthermore, the rising number of livestock farms and the growing size of existing farms are also projected to contribute to the large market of the Asia Pacific region.

The major vendors in the global market are OSRAM (Germany), Signify Holding (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), Big Dutchman (Germany), Uni-light LED (Sweden), Once Inc. (US), AGRILIGHT BV (Netherlands), Aruna Lighting (Netherlands), HATO BV (Netherlands), Shenzhen Hontech-Wins (China), CBM Lighting (Canada), Fienhage Poultry Solutions (Germany), SUNBIRD (South Africa), ENIM UAB (Lithuania), and Greengage Lighting (UK).

These players have broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength; they have grown organically and inorganically in the recent past. The industry players, such as Once Inc. (US) launched AgriShift HL-UVA, a 3-Watt LED in January 2017, which provides stimulus for feeding and promotes animal health. Moreover, key industry players such as Big Dutchman (Germany) launched Zeus in October 2016, the first LED lamp with replaceable parts, which is cost-efficient for the poultry farmers.

