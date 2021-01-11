Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market : Rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women

Pune, India, 2021-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Global women health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into nine segments namely, osteoporosis testing, ovarian cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & ovulation testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, and ultrasound.

Major Growth Drivers:

Factors such as growing awareness about various health-related disorders among women, rising incidence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women, and high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing and the increasing number of diagnostic and imaging centers are also expected to play a major role in market growth.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.64 Billion by 2021 from USD 25.03 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period.

Accessories to Fuel the Growth of Women’s Health Diagnostics Market :

On the basis of end user, the global women health diagnostics is segmented into three segments, namely, hospital and clinics, home healthcare, and diagnostic & imaging centers.

In 2015, the breast cancer testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market. However, the prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing number of doctors offering genetic screening tests to pregnant women and growing awareness about these tests.

Further on, the infectious disease testing market segment is sub segmented into methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aurea (MRSA), urinary tract infections (vaginal pH & vaginitis), hepatitis, tuberculosis, and others infectious disease testing. The sexually transmitted disease testing segment comprises Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrohoeae testing, HIV testing and other STD testing.. The ultrasound segment covers breast imaging and ob/gyn imaging. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, and diagnostic & imaging centers.

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America commanded the largest share of the global women health diagnostics market. The major share of this region can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cancer among women in this region, increasing incidence of lifestyle related health disorders, growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and increasing demand for fertility testing monitors.

Key players in the Women’s Health Diagnostics Market :

Siemens AG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Alere Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

The global women health diagnostics market is a mature market and characterized by the presence of number of players. This industry is witnessing an increasing number of acquisitions, product launches and alliances such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations between players offering better women health diagnostics solutions.