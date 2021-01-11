Camping Cooler Market Size and Investment Feasibility Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global camping cooler market is projected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2025 and registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to emergence of new technologies for developing chillers coupled with increasing trend to spend leisure time in outdoor activities.

The camping cooler is expected to gain traction among millennials due to increasing their participation in numerous recreational activities including hiking backpacking, and mountain biking. This factor is expected to boost the demand for camping coolers in the next few years.

According to Outdoor Industry Association’s report, in 2017, consumer spending on outdoor activities accounted for USD 887 billion annually in North America which is higher than spending on essential amenities such as fuel, education, and medical care.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted on camping coolers market. Due to outbreak of COVID-19, governments across the globe have restricted to go outside in order to prevent virus spread. Additionally, camping during pandemic is dangerous, thereby demand for cooler has decreased.

In spite of these challenges, leading players are adopting various strategies such as product development and partnerships to gain competitive advantage over its competitors. For instance, Igloo Products Corp. has announced development of bioplastic cooler by 2021 which is expected to boost the product demand. Further, this company partnered with BASF in order to develop proprietary insulation material for coolers.

Industry players operating in this market manufactured assemble parts from third-party manufacturers and assemble them with distinctive technology like thermoelectric cooling to develop end-product. For example, Yeti Coolers, LLC outsources this cooler parts form its partners including Solar Plastics, Inc. and Hedstrom Plastics in order to manufacture rotomolded chillers.

Key market players engaged in retail through distribution channels like brick & mortar and e-commerce. For example, in 2017, Yeti Coolers, LLC introduced its retail store in Texas in order to expand its business and regional footprint. The store gives an immersive experience for creating brand awareness and reputation among customers which directly affects the purchasing decisions of customers. In addition, it offers a wide range of products with attractive appearance.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The 50-75 quarts volume segment is estimated to account 38.0% market share by the end of 2025.

In 2017, the soft cooler product segment generated revenue of USD 175 million.

Among applications, the dry camping is expected to gain around 35.0% market share by the end of projected period, from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, North America dominated the global camping coolers market and anticipated to retain its position over the forecast period.

Global Camping Cooler Market: Key Players

Engle Coolers, Grizzly Coolers, AO Coolers, Bison Coolers, Igloo Products Corp., and Outdoor Active Gear are major players operating in this industry.

